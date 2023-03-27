Help Me Get to My Daughter's Side

I'm relocating to live with my daughter, who has stage four melanoma, and help care for her daughter who has special needs. My car was impounded with some of my things in it, and I'm working to recover my belongings so I can be there for them.





I have a job starting on the 14th, which will help me contribute to our household. Right now, I'm facing unexpected costs as I navigate this transition, getting my things sorted and managing the immediate expenses that come with relocating on short notice.





Your support would help me get over this hurdle so I can focus on being present for my daughter and granddaughter during this time. Thank you for standing with us.