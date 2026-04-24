Together in Faith & Prayer for Quanta

Help Me Get Through This Difficult Time

For those who know me, you know that I have always been someone who works hard, shows up for others, and takes pride in what I do. Unfortunately, an injury has changed my life in ways I never expected.

I have been dealing with a serious rotator cuff injury that required surgery, and I am still recovering. On top of that, I have been diagnosed with carpal tunnel in both hands. Because of these ongoing health issues, I have been in and out of work and, at this time, I am unable to work as I normally would.

The physical pain and recovery have been difficult, but the financial stress has become just as overwhelming. With limited or no income, I am struggling to keep up with medical bills, household expenses, monthly bills, and everyday necessities. I never imagined that I would be in a position where I would need to ask others for help, but right now, I truly need it.

I am creating this GoFundMe to help me stay financially afloat while I continue my recovery and work toward getting back on my feet and, hopefully, back to work. Any amount you can contribute will help, whether it is $5, $10, or more. Every donation will make a difference and help ease some of the burden during this challenging time.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, and social networks. A share, a kind word, or a prayer means more to me than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who takes the time to read my story, contributes, shares, or simply keeps me in their thoughts and prayers. I am incredibly grateful for any support during this difficult chapter of my life. ❤️🙏



