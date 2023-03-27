Help Me Get the Surgery I Need

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​Mi nombre es Magdaly y hoy acudo a ustedes con el corazón lleno de fe y esperanza. Soy madre de hermosos hijos que son el motor de mi vida, y como mujer de Dios, confío firmemente en Su poder, Su sanidad y Su gracia para superar este proceso.

​Actualmente necesito someterme con urgencia a una adenomastectomía bilateral (de ambas mamas). Esta intervención médica es imprescindible para evitar que la condición avance y ponga en riesgo mi vida. Mi mayor anhelo y mi oración constante es recuperar completamente la salud para seguir aquí, al lado de mis hijos, guiándolos, viéndolos crecer y dándoles el amor que necesitan.

​Lamentablemente, no cuento con los recursos económicos necesarios para cubrir la totalidad de los gastos quirúrgicos, médicos y postoperatorios. Por esta razón, acudo a la solidaridad de cada uno de ustedes.

​Cualquier contribución, por pequeña que parezca, suma y marcará una gran diferencia en mi vida. Si no está en tus posibilidades aportar económicamente, te pido de todo corazón que me apoyes compartiendo esta campaña y teniéndome en tus oraciones.

​Sé que Dios multiplicará cada gesto de amor y generosidad. ¡Que el Señor les bendiga grandemente por su apoyo!





​Hello everyone, and blessings to you all.

​My name is [Tu Nombre y Apellido]. I am a mother living in Aragua, Venezuela. I am reaching out to you with faith and humility to ask for your financial support and prayers during a critical moment for my health.

​I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and my medical team has determined that I urgently require a mastectomy surgery to prevent the spread of the disease and save my life.

​Due to the severe economic conditions and healthcare shortages in Venezuela, I must cover the total costs of the operating room, medical team, surgical supplies, and post-operative care out-of-pocket. As a mother, these costs far exceed what I can afford on my own.

​I am creating this campaign trusting in God and relying on the generosity of kind-hearted individuals and brothers and sisters in faith. Any donation, no matter how small, or simply sharing this page with others, will directly contribute to making this life-saving surgery possible.

​I have uploaded my medical diagnosis and official hospital cost estimate in the photo section for full transparency.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, support, and generosity. May God bless you abundantly!



















