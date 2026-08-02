Help Me Get the Medical Care I Need to Recover

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask strangers for help, but after exhausting every option I know, I’m placing this in God’s hands.





For the past few years, I’ve been battling multiple chronic medical conditions

that have slowly taken away my health, independence, and ability to support myself. Every day is a struggle. Something as simple as eating, moving, or making it through a normal day can be incredibly painful and exhausting. I’ve done everything I can to keep going on my own, but I’ve reached a point where I physically cannot carry this burden alone.





My health has made it impossible to maintain consistent employment, and as my health has declined, so has my financial stability. Right now, I’m struggling to afford the medications I rely on, transportation to medical appointments, and even the foods my body can tolerate without triggering severe pain.





I simply cannot afford additional appointments or treatment at this time, even though I know I need them. Every dollar I have goes toward surviving, but I don’t have enough.





Any support I receive through this fundraiser will help me focus on getting well instead of worrying about how I’m going to afford my next meal or refill my medications.





Your donations will help cover:

Prescription medications Medical appointments and treatment Transportation to medical appointments Foods my body can safely tolerate Nutritional supplements I need Essential living expenses while I’m unable to work because of my condition

Asking for help has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

Before my health became debilitating, I was usually the person people leaned on. I served as a Resident Assistant, was involved in student leadership, mentored through nonprofit programs, and spent much of my time advocating for children and young adults who needed support.





Whenever I could, I used most my paycheck to buy basic necessities for children in the programs I worked with because I believed that if I had the ability to help someone, I should.





I was the person people called when they needed someone to pick them up from an unsafe situation, someone to listen, a shoulder to cry on, or someone willing to stand beside them and advocate for them when they couldn’t do it alone.

When it came to myself, though, I always believed I should solve my own problems.





Before my health declined, I worked three jobs while attending college because I wasn’t afraid of hard work.

I’ve never expected life to be easy, and asking for help has never come naturally to me. But my illnesses have progressed to the point where even simple daily tasks have become incredibly difficult. I cannot get out of this pit by myself anymore.





That has been one of the hardest things for me to accept.





But I also know that sometimes God works through the kindness of others. Today, I’m choosing to put aside my pride and ask for help because I truly don’t know what else to do.





If you’re able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will make a meaningful difference and bring me one step closer to healing and hope.

If you’re unable to give, sharing my story or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. If you’ve made it this far, I’m deeply grateful. Your kindness gives me hope that I can get through this difficult season and one day be in a position to help others again.🤍