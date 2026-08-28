Help Me Get Reliable Transportation

I am asking for help during an important and difficult time in my life. I need reliable transportation to help me and my family with essential medical needs and everyday responsibilities.

Having a dependable vehicle is especially important because I need to help get my grandbaby to medical appointments. Transportation is not a luxury for us—it is something we genuinely need to make sure we can get to doctors and take care of important family needs.

I am also working toward rebuilding my life and creating an income through my own business. I want to create books, prayer journals, digital products, and encouraging products that can eventually help others.

Autism is personal to me. It has touched my family, and that is one of the reasons I want my future business to give back to autistic children, families, and caregivers.

I am raising funds for:

🚗 Reliable transportation — to help with medical appointments, family needs, and getting to necessary places.

💻 A computer — so I can create my books, journals, digital products, and build my business.

📚 Business startup expenses — to help turn my ideas into products that can eventually generate income and help others.

This fundraiser is an emergency need for transportation and stability, but my hope goes beyond getting through today. I want to use the opportunity to build something meaningful for tomorrow.

I am asking for a hand up, not simply a handout. I want to get the tools I need to move forward, take care of my family, build an income, and eventually give back to a community that is very close to my heart.

If you are able to help, any amount will mean so much to me. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser can make a tremendous difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping me take this next step. ❤️

Sometimes one helping hand can give someone the strength to stand again.