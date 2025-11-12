Help Me Get Out of Debt and Keep My Home

Hello,





I never thought I would be in a position where I’d have to ask strangers for help, but right now I honestly don’t know what else to do.

A couple of years ago, I lost my job, and things started going downhill from there. I was already dealing with some difficult personal and family problems, and over time I made some poor financial decisions trying to keep everything together. The debts kept building up, and eventually I found myself in a situation that became much bigger than I could handle.

Today, I’m working hard and doing everything I can to turn things around. I have a job again, and I’m trying to earn as much as I can, but most of my income is going straight toward repayments.

The hardest part is that I’m now at real risk of losing the home I bought just two years ago. It’s something I worked hard for, and the thought of losing it after everything that has happened is honestly terrifying.

I’m trying to raise €20,000 to pay down a large part of my debt and reduce the monthly pressure enough to keep my home and get my life back under control.

I’m not looking for an easy way out. I’m working, I’m taking responsibility for my mistakes, and I’m doing everything I can. I just need some help getting over this point.

If you can donate, even a small amount would mean a lot to me. And if you can’t, simply sharing this fundraiser could help more than you might think.

Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can give.





It truly means a lot. 🙏🏻



