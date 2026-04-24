Help me get our countryside home over the finish

Hey everyone, I’m Richard

Some of you might know I’ve been building a small country house for my family and my son. It’s been a long road, but we’ve made it so far.

Honestly, I’m right at the very last stage now, but I've completely run out of money. I just didn't budget properly—plain and simple. I got the timing wrong with my finances, and now the build has stalled when it’s this close to being done. It’s so frustrating to be looking at an almost-finished house that I can’t quite complete.

I need £600 to cover the final materials and the last bits of work. That’s it. That’s all that’s standing between us and a proper home where my son can finally settle down.

I know everyone has their own bills to worry about, so I completely get it if you can’t donate. But if you can chip in a few quid, or even just share this around, it would mean the absolute world to me and my boy.

Thanks so much for even reading this.

Martin