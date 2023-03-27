Help Me Get Off the Streets

Eight years ago, I was stabbed and left for dead. I survived, but I'm now physically disabled and unable to work. I'm homeless with no income and no family to turn to. Every day is a struggle, and I'm battling depression because it feels like no matter what I do, I can't get off the streets.





I have nowhere else to go and no one else to ask. I'm reaching out because I need help, with a place to stay, food, and the basics to survive while I figure out what comes next. Your support would mean everything to me right now. Thank you for standing with me.