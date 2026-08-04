Help me get new teeth

Hi my name is Dalex. I am 28 years old. I have cystic fibrosis, and am very ill. I feel terrible asking for help but I am 100lbs and cannot eat due to tooth loss from bone density degradation. I no longer have any teeth and I live with a feeding tube. I use it for 10 hours a day or more and that's not enough to keep my calorie intake up enough to keep weight on. My pancreas doesn't absorb nutrients from cystic fibrosis so I have to take in alot of extra vitamins. Proteins and fats. I really miss being able to eat. Anything other than mash potatoes or ice cream





If I could have any wish it would be to get a new set of usable teeth. Just to be able to eat and look at myself in the mirror again. Not having teeth makes me want to hide and not go out to live life. Ive tried dentures they do not work due to a over active gag reflex. They make me drool and unable to swallow because of how traditional dentures work so im hoping to get a pair that snap in and do not need to secure with tons of glue, nor sit upon the roof of your mouth triggering a huge issue with muscles pertaining to swallowing





I feel that if i could have atleast some confidence being seen and functionality for eating again I can spend what time I have left of my life with a very rough condition. I may atleast be able to get a bit of joy back in my life. As I said I dont like asking for help from others. I have no one to help me, my father passed last may due to him having cystic fibrosis and his lungs giving out and my mom is no longer a part of my life due to debilitating drug addiction.





I have nothing and No one, I am on disability due to the constant sickness and hospitalizations but the insurance for Medicaid does not cover snap in dentures nor will they give me another set of traditional dentures for another 8 years.

I am at a loss for what to do the dentist says I must wait for them to cover another pair, they tried to adjust them but I just can't wear them.





If you can find it in your heart to help a man whos losing a battle, I would would be truly greatful.





I am praying the lord will answer my plea for help. Please be merciful. I need your strenght.



