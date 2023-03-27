Help Me Get My Tools Back and Fight for Custody

My ex partner has lost custody of three children and is still actively drinking. She has custody of my 8-month-old baby boy, and she's sold my tools, the equipment I need to work and provide for him.





I don't drink, and I've recently found Christ, which has changed my life in ways I can't fully express. I'm fighting to get full custody of my son, and I need to rebuild what was taken from me so I can work and be the father he needs.





I'm asking for help to replace my tools so I can work and support my baby through this custody battle. Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with my son and me.