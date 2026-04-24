Help Me Get My Smile Back For Good!

I've been struggling with my appearance toward my teeth for over 10 years. Now my teeth have started impacting my quality of life in ways I can't ignore anymore. Some days it's too painful to eat, and I'm unable to properly brush my teeth because of how crooked they are, which leaves me at risk of cavities or gingivitis.





Braces will help me address both the pain and the dental health risks I'm facing. I'm raising funds to make this treatment possible, and I'm deeply grateful for any support that helps me take this step toward better health and confidence.