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Help Me Get My Semi-Truck

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Help Me Get My Semi-Truck

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRick Jones

Help Me Get My Semi-Truck


My Goal: Build a Trucking Business I Can Be Proud Of

I’m reaching out because I’m trying to take a major step forward in my life: getting a semi-truck and building my own trucking business.

This isn’t just about buying a truck. For me, this represents an opportunity to create something of my own, become financially independent, and build a business that can provide long-term stability.

I’ve been working toward making this happen, but getting into the trucking business requires a significant amount of money up front. Between the truck, down payment, insurance, registration, equipment, maintenance reserves, and other startup expenses, the costs can be overwhelming when you’re trying to do it on your own.

Why I’m Asking for Help

I’m asking for support because I believe in what I’m trying to accomplish, and I’m willing to put in the work to make it happen.

My goal is to put a reliable semi-truck on the road and use it to establish and grow my trucking operation.

Every contribution—large or small—can help me get closer to that goal.

This Is Bigger Than a Truck

A truck is the equipment, but the real goal is ownership.

I want to build something that belongs to me rather than simply working for someone else's company. I want to create an opportunity where my hard work can directly contribute to my future.

I know there will be long days, long miles, unexpected expenses, and plenty of challenges. But I'm prepared for that.

I'm asking people to help me get the opportunity to start.

If You Can Help

If you're able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your contribution can help put me one step closer to getting my truck and putting my business on the road.

If you can't donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, coworkers, trucking community, entrepreneurs, and anyone who believes in helping people build their own businesses would mean just as much.

One share could reach the person who helps make this dream possible.

I'm not asking anyone to simply give me a truck.

I'm asking for help getting the opportunity to build something of my own.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, support my vision, and help me move forward.

One Truck. One Business. One Opportunity.

Thank you for believing in me.

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