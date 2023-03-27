Help me get my life back

Hello, my name is Fernando. When I was young, the first time I ever went to the dentist, I was told I had something called " enamel hypoplasia " the outer layer of my teeth was not hard like it was suppose to be, and no matter how good I tried to take care of my teeth, I would end up losing all of them. I was bullied and ridiculed from day one because of my appearance, and I have become a recluce. I never leave my house, hardly talk to anyone, i'm to ashamed to be out in public. I cant liive this way anymore. I am asking for help to pay for full mouth dental implants. I know if I have new teeth, I can live a normal life, and be able to smile for the first time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and any donations would be greatly appreciated more than you could ever know.

Thank you, Fernando Navarro Jr.