Help me get my kids and me somewhere safe





I never imagined I would be asking people for help like this, but I've reached a point where I don't know what else to do.

I'm a single mother of two children, and I live full-time in an RV that I own. I came to this property under an agreement that I would stay here without paying lot rent in exchange for caring for the farm animals.

I have held up my end of that agreement.

For the past three weeks, I've continued getting up every morning to feed and care for the animals, regardless of the weather, while my own living situation became increasingly difficult and unsafe.

Three weeks without power

My RV lost shore power, and for approximately three weeks I had no reliable electricity. At different points, I had no working outlets, lights, air conditioning, or ability to properly use my appliances.

At first, I genuinely believed the problem was with my RV.

I spent money I didn't really have replacing my battery and my converter. I installed the battery myself after being told twice that I would be helped with it, but that help never came. I did everything I could to troubleshoot the problem because I believed I was responsible for fixing it.

I was repeatedly told that I had installed things incorrectly and that the problems were something I had caused.

Eventually, an RV technician came out and determined that the power problem was on the property's side.

Once the issue was properly identified and the property owners were shown what was happening, the electrical situation began improving.

But by then, the damage had already been done.

We lost the food in our refrigerator

Because my RV had no reliable electricity, I couldn't keep my refrigerator running properly.

Everything I had stored in my refrigerator eventually developed orange, foamy mold and had to be thrown away.

I lost the food I had already purchased for myself and my children.

Since I had nowhere to safely refrigerate food or drinks, I had to start buying food day-by-day. Instead of being able to grocery shop, store food, and cook meals at home, I was having to spend money every single day just to feed myself and my children.

Even keeping something as simple as a drink cold became impossible. I had to buy drinks as we needed them because there was nowhere to safely keep them refrigerated.

That money came directly out of the little money I had available for everything else.

The electrical situation became frightening

One of the things that scared me the most happened when the electrical system was being checked.

With the breaker to my RV turned OFF and the breaker to the pool turned OFF, approximately 50 volts were still being measured on the exterior of my RV in multiple places.

I have children.

Knowing that there was measurable voltage present on the outside of the RV even though the breakers were supposedly off made me extremely uncomfortable with the idea of my children being anywhere around that electrical setup.

This is not something I feel comfortable treating as a simple inconvenience or continuing to troubleshoot myself.

My RV's shore-power cord has also been cut, spliced, and put back together in what I can only describe as a makeshift "Frankenstein" repair. I believe this wiring work is part of what contributed to the electrical problems in the first place.

I now also have a propane leak that needs to be properly addressed.

At this point, I am not comfortable continuing to have electrical or propane work done through makeshift repairs. I want the RV inspected and repaired by qualified professionals so that I know my children and I are actually safe.

My children had to leave

The hardest part of all of this was my children.

I'm their primary caregiver, but I made the heartbreaking decision to send them to stay with their father for two weeks because I refused to make them live in an RV without reliable electricity during the summer heat and humidity.

For two weeks, I didn't get to see my kids.

That was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make.

They shouldn't have to live without reliable electricity, refrigeration, air conditioning, or a safe place to escape the heat.

But I felt like sending them somewhere they could have those basic necessities was the safest thing I could do for them.

Meanwhile, I stayed behind and continued caring for the farm animals.

What my daily life has looked like

While dealing with all of this, I was still expected to get up every morning and care for the animals as part of our agreement.

I've been doing that on four or five hours of sleep.

I've been outside in the rain, the heat, and the humidity.

I've been around horses despite having no previous experience handling them and without being properly shown how to work with them. I've been pushed around, stepped on, knocked over, and come back to my RV dirty and exhausted.

Then I would come back to a home without reliable electricity, take cold showers, and sit in the dark.

I kept doing it because I was trying to honor my side of the agreement and make this situation work.

But I have reached my limit.

I need to leave

Even though the power is finally beginning to come back, I no longer feel safe staying here.

There are still electrical concerns.

There is a damaged and makeshift RV power cord that needs to be properly replaced.

There is a propane issue that needs professional attention.

And after everything that has happened, I am afraid that continuing to have repairs handled informally could cause more damage to my RV or, worse, put my children or me in danger.

I don't want to wait until someone gets hurt before I make the decision to leave.

I need to get my children and myself somewhere safe and stable.

What I'm asking for

I'm raising money to help us leave this situation and get back on our feet.

The money raised will help with:

A safe RV site or temporary housing Moving and transportation expenses Proper replacement of the damaged RV electrical cord Professional inspection and repair of the RV's electrical system Professional inspection and repair of the propane system Food and groceries after losing the food we had stored Basic necessities for my children and me while we transition

I am not asking anyone to fix my life for me.

I've been trying to fix this myself.

I've spent money I didn't have replacing parts I believed were responsible for the problem. I've continued working and caring for the animals even while living without basic necessities. I've tried to make this arrangement work because I believed I could get through it.

But now I'm choosing my children and our safety.

I need a safe place for us to go.

I need to be able to see my kids every day again.

I need to be able to open my refrigerator and know that the food inside is going to stay safe.

I need to be able to turn on the lights without wondering what is wrong with the electrical system.

And I need to be able to sleep at night knowing that my children are somewhere safe.

If you can donate, even $5 or $10 would help us take another step toward getting out of this situation.

If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable.

I know everyone has their own struggles, and I don't take anyone's help for granted.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for believing in us, and for helping my family get somewhere safe and start over.