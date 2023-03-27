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Help Me Get My First Hardware Synth 🎹

Goal₪2,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byilay yehoshua

Help Me Get My First Hardware Synth 🎹

Hi everyone, my name is Ilay. I’m 18 years old and I’m from Israel.

I’ve been making Goa and Trance music for almost two years now, and it has honestly become a huge part of my life. I really love this music, and I spend a lot of my time learning, producing, experimenting, and trying to improve.

Until now, I’ve been doing everything completely inside my computer. I would love to take my first step into hardware and get my first synthesizer — something I can learn on, experiment with, and use to develop my own sound.

My goal is $600.

The difficult part is that I currently have almost no budget for music equipment. I have a lot of passion and motivation to keep learning and creating, but buying hardware is simply something I can’t afford right now.

I know it’s a little unusual to ask a stranger on the internet for support, and honestly, I feel a bit weird asking too 😅. But music means a lot to me, so I thought I’d give it a try.

If my story speaks to you and you’d like to help, even a small contribution would genuinely mean a lot to me. You would be helping me take my very first step into hardware and continue developing as an artist.

And if you're curious about what I make, I'd be happy to share my music with you personally.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Support artists while they’re still small — you never know how far they might go. ❤️

Thank you!

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