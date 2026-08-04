Help Me Get My Family Back on Our Feet

I never imagined I’d be asking strangers for help, but after years of doing everything I can to hold my family together, I’ve reached a point where I can’t do it alone.

I’m a full-time working single mom to two incredible boys. One of my sons is autistic, and the other is not. They are my entire world, and every decision I make is centered around giving them the best life I can.

Five years ago, their father—who struggled with alcoholism and wasn’t the person he portrayed himself to be—walked away from our family. Since then, he has not contributed financially to raising our children. Child support has been unable to locate him, and every responsibility has fallen on me.

Over the last five years, I’ve exhausted every dollar of my savings trying to make up for his absence. I worked, budgeted, sacrificed, and kept believing that if I just kept pushing, I’d eventually catch up.

Instead, I’ve fallen behind.

Today, I’m about $6,000 in debt and juggling three loans just to stay afloat. That is one of the hardest realities I face as a mother.

My boys have gone without so much while I’ve been trying to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table. They’ve never seen snow. They’ve never been on an airplane. We haven’t taken a real family vacation in years. The only trip we’ve ever been able to take together was to Disney, and I’ll always be grateful for that memory. I just hope one day I can give them more experiences and opportunities than I’ve been able to these past few years.

I’m not asking for a perfect life or for someone else to solve my problems. I’m simply asking for the opportunity to catch up.

My goal is to raise enough money to eliminate the debt that’s keeping me underwater so I can stop living paycheck to paycheck, rebuild an emergency fund, and continue working toward a stable future for my family.

If you’re able to donate—even just $1—it would mean more than you know. If you can’t donate, sharing my story could help it reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you’re able to show. Your generosity would give my family something we’ve been missing for a long time: hope.



