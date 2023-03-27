Help Me Get My Daughter Off The Street

My daughter is 20 years old and homeless in another state. Her 2-year-old son lives in the same city with his father, and she moved there to be near him. Right now she's living without a stable place, and every day is a struggle.





We need $2,700 to help her rent a room, that covers first month, last month, and deposit. Once she has a place, we'll use the remaining funds to move her things out of storage and into her room.





But the real emergency right now is that she has no money for food or to wash her clothes. She's going without these basics every day. Your support would help her get a roof over her head and the everyday necessities she needs to be there for her son and build some stability.