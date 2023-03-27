Help Me Get My CDL and Start Fresh

I'm raising money to attend CDL school so I can start working as a truck driver. I'm currently unemployed and working hard to build a stable future. Getting my commercial driver's license is a concrete step toward becoming a productive citizen, and I'm asking for support to cover the five thousand dollars in tuition and fees.





Two years ago, I made the decision to turn my life around. Now I'm ready to invest in myself and gain the skills I need for a real career. A CDL will open doors to steady work and independence.





Your support would mean everything to me as I take this next step. Thank you for believing in second chances.