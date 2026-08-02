Help Me Get My Car Back and Rebuild

I'm a single mother of two, and I'm fighting to rebuild my life after escaping a domestic violence relationship. In 2017, I was raped. I decided to have my daughter, but her father has spent the last four years using the courts to keep me away from her, I haven't seen or spoken to her since October.





Recently, I moved to Indianapolis for a job that gave me hope. I saved up and bought a car, but the mechanic stole it along with all my belongings inside. Now I'm facing a civil lawsuit to get my car and things back.





Without reliable transportation, I'm losing my job. Rideshare services are unreliable, even when I book an hour and a half ahead, I arrive late to work. I need a dependable car to get to my job, to take my son to school and to our doctor's appointments, and to keep my life stable while I navigate the custody case for my youngest.





Your support would mean everything as I work to provide for my children and move forward. Thank you for standing with me.