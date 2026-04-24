Help Me Get My Car Back

I lost both of my parents and my apartment got shoot up and I'm now “living out of my car”( all my stuff is in there I bounce home to home) . My car was recently towed, and with it went my ID and all my belongings. I have no way to work toward getting back on my feet.





I'm raising money to get my car out of the tow yard so I can have a safe place for my stuff and Able to get back on my feet and access to my ID and things. Getting my car back is the first step I need to move forward.

Yeah





I have until 27 August to get it back before it’s gone.





Thank you for any support you can offer during this difficult time.