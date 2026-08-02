Help Me Get Housing and Stay Safe

I'm homeless right now and I don't feel safe. I'm looking for work, but without a place to stay or money for basics, it's hard to move forward. I need help getting a room to rent or a small apartment so I have somewhere stable to be.





I also need help with food and my medications. I only have a week of meds left, and I'm applying for EBT and medical coverage tomorrow, but I need support in the meantime. I don't even have money for the bus right now, my moped was stolen.





I don't like to ask for help, but I'm at a point where I don't know what else to do. I'm trying hard not to go down a bad road, and I'm doing everything I can to stay safe and look for work. My family wants to help but doesn't have the means.





I'm asking for prayers and for whatever support you can give. Thank you for standing with me. Have a blessed day.