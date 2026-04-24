Help Me Get Housing and Keep My Job

Right now I'm homeless. I have a job, but my whole paycheck goes to a motel room that gets me one week of shelter, then I'm back on the streets. I cycle through this every week.





I need to break this cycle. I found an RV for $500 that I can afford, but I need help with the tow to get it to an RV lot. Once I have it, I'll have four walls and a roof, a stable place to live while I work.





There's more: I was recently told I have a week to get my food handler's certification or I'll lose my job. I can't afford the certification or food right now, but my employer won't budge on the deadline.





I also need to replace my ID and birth certificate, which I've lost.





Your support would help me get stable housing, keep my job, and get the documents I need to move forward. Thank you for standing with me.im 51 had a rough life but made it this far I'm trying to do better just keep running into walls a place to live would be less stress to focus on getting better focus. In what I need to instead of what I have to I'm not asking for much please and God bless