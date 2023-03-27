Help Me Get Home to Arizona

I'm raising money to get back home to Arizona. I've been living on Oahu and struggling to get by. I've experienced neglect and abuse, mental and physical, and I'm spiritually, mentally, and physically tired. I've been homeless while working and have tried reaching out for government help with little success.





The house I'm in is managed by someone who has treated me and other tenants with hostility and intimidation. Recently, I suffered second and third degree burns on my hand, and instead of compassion, I was met with cruelty. This person argues with tenants, threatens violence, and uses intimidation to control people here.





I need to leave this toxic environment and get home. I pray and love God, and I try to treat people the way I want to be treated. I'm out of ideas, and I'm asking for help to make this move possible. Your support would mean so much to me.