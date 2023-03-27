Help Me Get Denture Implants

I was in a lot of pain and made the decision to have all my teeth removed and get dentures. The dentures were shaped to my jaw, but I have extra bone there, so they hurt to wear and didn't look like me.





I had surgery to remove the extra bone, but the dentures were already fitted before that surgery. Now they don't fit right at all. When I wear them, I can't breathe. I've only worn them a handful of times because I'm not comfortable smiling or laughing in them. This has caused a lot of depression and anxiety for me.





I also can't eat anything with the dentures in, they don't fit right and cause more pain. After consultations with my dentist, denture implants are the best option for me instead of paying for full implants.





I'm raising money to help cover the cost of denture implants. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward a solution that lets me eat, smile, and feel like myself again.