Help Me Get Dental Care I Need

I'm raising funds to help cover dental procedures I need soon. I require three root canals, wisdom teeth removal (all four), braces, and jaw readjustment. Eating has become increasingly difficult, and these procedures are important for my overall health. I had to use all my savings in order to fill 13 cavities and am turning to the Lord and you for your support.





As a special education elementary school teacher, I love my job, but I don't have dental insurance through my work, nor make enough to handle everything I have to pay for. My mom is a single parent and works night shifts; she sleeps in the day time. I am the oldest of 4 and get my sisters ready every day, take them to school, to after-school activities, and help pay the rent.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward getting the care I need. Thank you for standing with me. God bless you, thank you!