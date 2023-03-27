Help Me Get Dental Care I Need

I work full-time and do side jobs on weekends, but I can't afford dental care even with insurance. I've been quoted $1,900 for a root canal, and I have a few teeth that need to be pulled. I'm in a lot of pain and trying to find a way to get some relief.





Dental work adds up fast, and even with coverage, I'm still facing costs I can't manage right now. Your support would help me get the care I need and finally get out of pain. Thank you for standing with me.