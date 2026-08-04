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Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing Everything

Goallei 30,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created bySamarappulige Fernando

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samarappulige Fernando

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing Everything


Hello, my name is Zee.


I am a Sri Lankan citizen who has been living and working in Romania for several years. For more than 12 years, I have worked as an accountant and financial professional. Throughout my career, I have believed that honesty, integrity, and accountability are the foundation of my profession.


In my previous job, I discovered issues that I believed needed to be reported. As part of my professional responsibilities, I documented them and reported them through the appropriate channels because I believed it was my duty to do so.


After that, my working environment changed dramatically. I experienced what I believe was retaliation for doing my job honestly. I was required to work long hours—up to 12 hours a day, six days a week—and my salary was reduced by approximately half. The workplace became increasingly hostile, and I felt intimidated and under constant pressure.

I tried to seek legal support because I believed I was being treated unfairly. However, I felt overwhelmed by the process and unable to continue the fight against a company with far greater financial resources and influence. Eventually, I lost my job.

Losing my job also created serious immigration and work permit complications. For nearly a year, I have been unable to work legally while my case is being resolved. Going from a stable professional career to having no income has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.


Over the past year, I have used my savings to survive. I have struggled to pay for rent, food, transportation, utility bills, and legal expenses. Every day has been filled with uncertainty about how I will make it through the next week.


Despite everything, I have not given up. Instead of losing hope, I have spent my time learning new skills and building an online business creating educational printable products for children. My dream is to become financially independent again and support myself through honest work. Building a business from nothing takes time, and right now I simply need help to get through this difficult period.


Today, I am humbly asking for your support.

Your donation will help me pay for:

  1. Rent and housing
  2. Food and essential daily needs
  3. Utility bills
  4. Immigration and legal expenses
  5. Basic living costs while I wait for my case to be resolved
  6. The software and tools I need to continue building my online business


I am not asking for a life of comfort. I am asking for a chance to survive, rebuild my life, and return to supporting myself through honest work.


If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with your friends, family, or community would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement give me hope during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.


With sincere gratitude,

Zee


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