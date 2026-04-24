Help Me Get Back to Work After a Theft From My Car

My name is Salvatore, and I work as a driver. Recently, I experienced a theft from my car that left me without important equipment and belongings I rely on for my work.





For me, my car isn't simply a way to get around. It's an essential part of how I earn my living, and dealing with the consequences of this theft has created expenses that I wasn't prepared to face all at once.





I'm raising €10,000 to help cover the value of the items that were stolen, any necessary repairs related to the incident, replacement of essential work equipment, and the income and additional expenses caused by the disruption to my work.





Every contribution will go toward helping me replace what I lost and return to my normal working routine as quickly as possible.





If you're unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal and could help it reach someone who can.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.



