Help me get back on the road plz

Help Me Get Back on the Road

I’m asking for help after unexpectedly losing my car to a fire. My car was completely destroyed and became a total loss. Unfortunately, I did not have insurance coverage on the vehicle at the time, so I was left without transportation and without a way to replace it.

Having reliable transportation is extremely important for me. I need a dependable vehicle to get where I need to go, handle everyday responsibilities, and have the freedom and stability that comes with having transportation of my own.

I know that times are difficult for many people, and I don’t take it lightly to ask for help. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. If you aren’t able to give, I completely understand. A prayer, a share of this fundraiser, or simply keeping me in your thoughts would also mean a lot.

I’m trusting God through this situation and believing that He will make a way, even when I can’t see the way forward yet. I’m praying that this fundraiser will help me get back on the road and move forward with a reliable vehicle.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story. May God bless everyone who gives, shares, prays, or helps in any way. 🙏🏽❤️

“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” — Luke 1:37



