A mom that’s going through a hard time

I'm a single mother of four, and I'm facing a really difficult time right now. In August, I gave birth, and I wasn't able to work during that time. Because of late payments, my car was repossessed, and now I'm without transportation.





Without a car, it's nearly impossible to manage everything, getting the kids where they need to go, getting to work, handling the basics of daily life. We recently relocated to Texas for a fresh start, and losing my car has made that transition so much harder.





Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult season.