Help Me Get Back on the Road

My car broke down the day I was supposed to take a drug screen for a job starting Tuesday. Without it, I can't get to work, and I'm stuck facing a lot right now.





I have a $350 light bill due, my insurance policy was canceled, and I need to buy food and cover child support. All of it feels impossible without transportation. With my car running again, I can get to that job, and I can also reach out to a church that might help with my light bill.





I'm asking for help to get my car fixed so I can move forward. Your support would mean everything.. I found out I need a catalytic converter and an alternator. I have a small circle of people and no one really has any money. The difference your help would make right now would be helping me and keep a roof over my head and lights on.