Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Hello, my name is Abijah Langton Chisulo.

I recently lost my job and I'm currently going through a very difficult financial period. I'm struggling to pay my rent, buy food, and meet my basic needs.

I have a motorcycle, which gives me an opportunity to earn an income through Yango deliveries. Unfortunately, it has been sitting unused because I don't have the money needed to repair it and get it back on the road.

I'm seeking to raise K4,000, which will be used as follows:

Rent: K1,000

Food: K1,000

Motorcycle repairs and maintenance: K1,500

Fuel: K200

Starting float for Yango deliveries: K300

With this support, I will be able to start working again and earn an income to support myself instead of depending on donations.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. May God bless you.