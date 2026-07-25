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Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHawa Gray-Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hawa Gray-Smith

Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Hi, my name is Hawa Gray Smith, and this is the hardest thing I have ever had to write.


I have always been the kind of person who handles things on my own. Asking for help has never come easy to me, but I have reached a point where I do not know what else to do.


Over the last few years, I have accumulated almost $30,000 in debt from veterinary bills for my beloved Shih Tzu, Mikey, and other financial hardships. Mikey is 8 years old, and I have had him since he was just 6 weeks old. He is more than a pet to me. He is my family. When he was diagnosed with a heart murmur, I did everything I could to make sure he received the care he needed. I do not regret taking care of him, but the financial impact has been overwhelming.


To keep everything afloat, I maxed out my credit cards and took out personal loans. I truly believed that if I worked harder, I would eventually catch up, but instead I just kept falling further behind.


I work full time, but it is not enough. To earn extra income, I deliver for Amazon Flex in the mornings before work and do Fetch on the weekends. Even with the extra work, I am still struggling just to keep up with my bills.


I even use Flex to split my rent into two payments because I cannot afford to pay it all at once. I am behind on almost every bill, including my auto loan, and some of my debt has already gone to collections. My car is how I earn extra income, so losing it would make things even harder.


I looked into getting help through SNAP, but because I am a household of one and my income is slightly over the limit, I do not qualify. On paper it looks like I make enough, but after paying my bills and debt, there is almost nothing left.


I do not have any savings. If something unexpected happens, I have nothing to fall back on.


The stress has caught up with me. I have been battling depression, and there are days when I feel completely defeated. I keep showing up to work. I keep pushing myself. I keep trying to make things better, but it is still not enough.


This is the first time I have ever asked anyone for help. I do not have friends or family I can turn to for financial support or even share this fundraiser with, which makes writing this even harder. I have always believed I could figure things out on my own, but I have finally reached a point where I cannot do it alone anymore. I am tired. I am overwhelmed. I am exhausted, and I need help.


If you are able to help, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. Every donation will help me catch up on overdue bills, pay down my debt, keep my car so I can continue working, and continue caring for Mikey. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, means more than I can put into words.


If you are not able to donate, I completely understand. Simply taking the time to read my story, sharing it with someone else, or keeping Mikey and me in your prayers means more than you know.


Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for giving me hope during one of the hardest seasons of my life.


With gratitude,


Hawa Gray Smith and Mikey




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