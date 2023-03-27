Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I'm a single woman facing an unexpected crisis. My vehicle was stolen and scraped, which cost me my job and left me without any way to get around. With no family in the area and no resources available to me, I've found myself homeless with no clothes or food.





Right now, I'm trying to stabilize my situation and meet my most basic needs. The funds raised will help me cover emergency housing, food, and clothing as I work through this difficult time.





Your support would mean so much to me as I navigate this unexpected hardship. Thank you for standing with me.