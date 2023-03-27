HELP ME GET BACK ON MY FEET, AND START MY FASHIOSI

Hello, my name is Glory, and I am a young woman from Nigeria.

I created this fundraiser because I am trying to get my life back on track and become financially independent. Starting over has not been easy, especially without enough financial support, but I am determined to keep moving forward.

I have already learned fashion designing, and it is something I genuinely love. My biggest goal now is to have a small space where I can work, get the materials and equipment I need, and begin building my own fashion business.

My fundraising goal is ₦3,000,000 (approximately $2,000). The money will help me secure a small shop, purchase essential sewing equipment and materials, pay for the initial setup, and cover basic expenses while I work toward becoming financially stable.

I am not asking anyone to take care of me. I am simply asking for a helping hand so I can have the opportunity to stand on my own feet again and build something for myself.

I know starting a business from nothing is not easy, but I believe that with support, hard work, and determination, I can build a successful fashion business and become self-sufficient.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be a great help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. I truly appreciate every person who chooses to help me take this step toward a better and more independent future.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.