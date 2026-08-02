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Help Me Get Back on My Feet and Into Stable House

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittany Wall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittany Wall

Help Me Get Back on My Feet and Into Stable House

I’m asking for help during a very difficult and unexpected time in my life.

I’m a single mother who recently experienced a serious setback after being injured at work. Because of everything that happened, I lost my housing and have been trying to put the pieces back together while also caring for my child.

The good news is that I have been approved for a new apartment, and I finally have a place to move forward. I have also been given a three-month rent-free promotion after the initial month, which will give me valuable time to find work and become financially stable again.

What I need help with right now are the upfront move-in costs, including the security deposit and initial rent and fees. I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but I can’t cover these costs alone right now.

I’m not asking for help with a lifetime of expenses. I’m asking for a bridge during a difficult chapter so that my child and I can have a safe, stable place to live while I get back to work.

I can provide documentation of my housing situation, apartment approval, and other information to anyone who would like verification.

Any amount helps, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help. I’m incredibly grateful for every person who takes the time to read our story and support us.

Thank you for helping me get through this difficult moment and giving my family a chance to start over. ❤️


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