Help Me Get Back on My Feet After Accident

I was in an accident shortly after I spent all my savings on a vehicle. I was hit from the back and my vehicle was totaled. I bumped my head but I am okay.





The insurance payout was very little because the vehicle wasn't newer. On top of that, I lost my job because I was out for so long and the company couldn't hold my position.





Right now I'm in a tough spot. I need to get another vehicle so I can provide for my 2 kids and look for a new job. Thank you for standing with us.