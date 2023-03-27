Help Me Get Back on My Feet

My name is Gerald Willis and I’m reaching out because I’m currently going through a difficult period in my life and could really use some support.

I’m a hardworking man trying to get myself back on stable ground. Recently, I’ve been struggling financially while trying to keep up with basic living expenses, transportation, work-related costs, and other responsibilities. I’ve always believed in handling my own problems, but sometimes life puts you in a position where asking for help is the right thing to do.

Any money raised will go toward getting caught up on necessities, maintaining reliable transportation, covering living expenses, and giving me the opportunity to focus on working and building a more stable future.

I’m not looking for a handout or an easy way out. I’m simply asking for a little help while I work through this rough chapter. Even a small donation can make a difference, and if you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give. I truly appreciate it.



