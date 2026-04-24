GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Goal$1,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byYunona Bukasova

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yunona Bukasova

Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help with something as basic as keeping a roof over my head and having enough food to eat. But right now, I don’t have another realistic option.

Hi! My name is Yunona. I’m originally from Ukraine and have been living in Canada on my own. I recently completed my degree in Mathematics, and I’ve always worked toward becoming financially independent and building a stable future for myself.

I’ve been tutoring and taking on whatever work I can find, but I’ve been unable to secure enough consistent employment to cover my basic living expenses. I have now reached a point where I’m running out of food and struggling to pay my rent.

There is also a difficult underlying problem that has made getting back on my feet much harder.

I’ve been trying to resolve my Ukrainian passport and documentation situation for a long time, but ongoing difficulties and backlogs have prevented me from getting everything sorted out. This has created complications with employment and with resolving my immigration/residency situation.

So I’m caught in a difficult cycle: I need stable documentation and employment to become financially secure, but resolving those issues also requires money and stability that I currently don’t have.

What I need help with

The immediate priority is simply getting through this period safely and keeping myself housed and fed.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Rent and housing

Keeping a roof over my head while I work toward stable income.

• Groceries and basic necessities

I am currently running very low on food, so this is one of my most immediate needs.

• Documentation and administrative costs

Expenses associated with resolving my passport and other documentation issues.

• Immigration/residency expenses

Costs associated with getting my situation properly resolved so that I can move forward.

• Essential living expenses

Transportation and other necessities while I work to establish a stable income.

I’m not looking to depend on donations indefinitely. I want to work, support myself, and build a stable life. I’ve been actively trying to do exactly that.

What I need right now is a little bit of breathing room - a chance to get through this immediate financial crisis, resolve the issues that have been holding me back, and get myself into a position where I can support myself again.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount would greatly help. A small donation can help put groceries in my kitchen or contribute toward keeping my housing secure.

As difficult as it is for me to ask for this, I’m incredibly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story, contribute, or share it.

Thank you for helping me through this difficult chapter and giving me the opportunity to get back on my feet. I’m truly grateful for your kindness. May God bless you. ♥️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve