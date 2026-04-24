Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help with something as basic as keeping a roof over my head and having enough food to eat. But right now, I don’t have another realistic option.

Hi! My name is Yunona. I’m originally from Ukraine and have been living in Canada on my own. I recently completed my degree in Mathematics, and I’ve always worked toward becoming financially independent and building a stable future for myself.

I’ve been tutoring and taking on whatever work I can find, but I’ve been unable to secure enough consistent employment to cover my basic living expenses. I have now reached a point where I’m running out of food and struggling to pay my rent.

There is also a difficult underlying problem that has made getting back on my feet much harder.

I’ve been trying to resolve my Ukrainian passport and documentation situation for a long time, but ongoing difficulties and backlogs have prevented me from getting everything sorted out. This has created complications with employment and with resolving my immigration/residency situation.

So I’m caught in a difficult cycle: I need stable documentation and employment to become financially secure, but resolving those issues also requires money and stability that I currently don’t have.

What I need help with

The immediate priority is simply getting through this period safely and keeping myself housed and fed.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Rent and housing

Keeping a roof over my head while I work toward stable income.

• Groceries and basic necessities

I am currently running very low on food, so this is one of my most immediate needs.

• Documentation and administrative costs

Expenses associated with resolving my passport and other documentation issues.

• Immigration/residency expenses

Costs associated with getting my situation properly resolved so that I can move forward.

• Essential living expenses

Transportation and other necessities while I work to establish a stable income.

I’m not looking to depend on donations indefinitely. I want to work, support myself, and build a stable life. I’ve been actively trying to do exactly that.

What I need right now is a little bit of breathing room - a chance to get through this immediate financial crisis, resolve the issues that have been holding me back, and get myself into a position where I can support myself again.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount would greatly help. A small donation can help put groceries in my kitchen or contribute toward keeping my housing secure.

As difficult as it is for me to ask for this, I’m incredibly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story, contribute, or share it.

Thank you for helping me through this difficult chapter and giving me the opportunity to get back on my feet. I’m truly grateful for your kindness. May God bless you. ♥️