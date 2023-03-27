Help Me get an Ebike Get to Work please

I've been out of work for a while, and I'm grateful to have recently found a new job. I'm committed to keeping it and becoming financially stable again.





The challenge is transportation. I was involved in a car accident that totaled my vehicle, and I don't have reliable transportation to get to work.





Right now, I walk approximately 32 minutes from my home to the bus station, and after getting off the bus, I have to walk another 59 minutes to reach my workplace. Morgantown has many steep hills, which makes the walk especially difficult and exhausting.





I'm raising money to help cover transportation costs so I can get to work reliably and keep this job. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward stability. Thank you for standing with me.