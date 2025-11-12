Help Me Get a Reliable Vehicle

I'm a 57-year-old single woman, and right now walking is my only transportation. I have no one. I can turn to to help me out.I need a reliable vehicle to get to my doctor appointments, handle my shopping, and get to my job. After paying my rent and bills each month, I don't make enough to save for a vehicle on my own. I'm not looking for anything luxurious, just something dependable that will help me manage my everyday errands and get where I need to go. Your support would mean so much to me.