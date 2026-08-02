Help Me Get a Reliable Vehicle

After losing my baby brother to an overdose and now my vehicle, I've been facing one heartbreaking setback after another. I trusted someone and purchased a vehicle from them, believing everything was legitimate. I later discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen and had fraudulent paperwork. Once I learned the truth, I did the right thing and returned it to its legal rightful owner.





Now I'm without reliable transportation and living on a macadamia farm. My home is ¼ mile from the main road, up a steep hill, making it extremely difficult to get to work, appointments, groceries, and basic necessities.





I also need transportation to travel back and forth to Hilo to see my mother, who just had biopsy surgery a few days ago. Because of this vehicle situation, I wasn't able to be there for her when she needed me.





I'm asking for help getting a reliable vehicle, along with basic emergency need.. Any donation or share means more than I can say. Thank you for standing with me.