Help Me Get a Laptop to Build My Future in Tech

My name is Damilola, and I’m raising funds to get a laptop that will help me continue learning, developing my skills, and building a future in technology.

I have a strong interest in software development and have been learning and experimenting with coding, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. I also have ideas for applications and software projects that I want to turn into real, working products.

The biggest challenge I currently face is access to a capable laptop. I have been doing what I can with my phone, but there are many development tools, programming environments, and projects that are extremely difficult or impractical to work on properly using only a mobile device.

A laptop would give me the ability to practice consistently, build projects, learn more advanced programming, work with development tools, and turn my ideas into something useful.

I’m not asking for a luxury device. I simply want a reliable laptop that is capable of handling software development and learning.

Any amount you contribute will bring me closer to this goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, can make a real difference.