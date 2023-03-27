Help Me Get A Car

I was living in my car and doing deliveries to make money. My car broke down and wouldnt start and was told i most likely seized the engine and where i had it parked it got impounded after a few days, now I have nothing. I need a car to get back to doing deliveries and making money again and so i dont worry about being out in the streets cold. Your support would mean so much to me right now. I appreciate any help. stay blessed 🙌