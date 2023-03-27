Help Me Furnish My New Home

I just moved into a one-room apartment and I'm starting over with almost nothing. I've begun working, but my income isn't enough yet to cover what I need, furniture, food, and the basics to make this place livable.





I'm raising money to buy a sofa to sleep on and a bed for my cats. These things will help me settle into my new home while I get back on my feet with work.





Your support would mean so much to me right now. Thank you for standing with me.