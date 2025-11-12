GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Fund My Master’s Journey at Bocconi Univer

Goal€18,000 EUR
Raised€185 EUR

Fundraiser created bySalvatore Russo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Salvatore Russo

Help Me Fund My Master’s Journey at Bocconi Univer

I am raising €18,000 to help make an important investment in my future possible: pursuing a Master’s program at Bocconi University in Milan.


Studying at Bocconi represents an opportunity for me to develop advanced professional skills, gain valuable experience, and prepare myself for the career I want to build. Reaching this point has taken commitment and hard work, but the financial side of continuing my education remains a significant challenge.


The cost of pursuing a Master’s goes beyond tuition alone. University fees, books and study materials, transportation, accommodation and everyday living expenses in Milan can quickly add up.


How the €18,000 will help


The funds raised will contribute toward:

  1. Tuition and university-related fees
  2. Accommodation and living expenses in Milan
  3. Books, software and academic materials
  4. Transportation and commuting
  5. Other essential expenses throughout my studies


I will personally contribute as much as possible toward these costs. This fundraiser is intended to help bridge the remaining financial gap and give me the opportunity to focus fully on my studies and professional development.


My goal is not simply to earn another qualification, but to use this opportunity to build a stronger and more independent future.


Every contribution, large or small, will help bring me closer to that goal. Sharing this fundraiser can also make a meaningful difference.


Thank you for believing in my education and supporting this next chapter of my journey.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve