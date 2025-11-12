Help Me Fund My Master’s Journey at Bocconi Univer

I am raising €18,000 to help make an important investment in my future possible: pursuing a Master’s program at Bocconi University in Milan.





Studying at Bocconi represents an opportunity for me to develop advanced professional skills, gain valuable experience, and prepare myself for the career I want to build. Reaching this point has taken commitment and hard work, but the financial side of continuing my education remains a significant challenge.





The cost of pursuing a Master’s goes beyond tuition alone. University fees, books and study materials, transportation, accommodation and everyday living expenses in Milan can quickly add up.





How the €18,000 will help





The funds raised will contribute toward:

Tuition and university-related fees Accommodation and living expenses in Milan Books, software and academic materials Transportation and commuting Other essential expenses throughout my studies





I will personally contribute as much as possible toward these costs. This fundraiser is intended to help bridge the remaining financial gap and give me the opportunity to focus fully on my studies and professional development.





My goal is not simply to earn another qualification, but to use this opportunity to build a stronger and more independent future.





Every contribution, large or small, will help bring me closer to that goal. Sharing this fundraiser can also make a meaningful difference.





Thank you for believing in my education and supporting this next chapter of my journey.



