Help Me Fix My Van/ Home and Get Back on the Road

I'm living in my van right now, and I'm in a tough spot. The van needs serious work, wheel bearing, sway bar, alignment, new tires, and a muffler repair. It's missing a lug nut on the passenger side front, and I'm worried about getting pulled over without plates or insurance. If that happens, the van gets impounded and I lose everything I own.





Beyond the van repairs, I haven't eaten in 9 days. My stomach hurts so badly I can't sleep at night. I need help covering the cost of the repairs so the van is safe and roadworthy, and I need to get food in me.





Your support would mean everything right now. Thank you for standing with me.