Help Me Finish School and Find Stable Housing

I moved to Alexandria, Louisiana in February, staying with family who opened their door when I needed it most. But I've been here longer than expected, and as of today, I've been told I need to be out by October 31st.





Right now, I'm five months away from completing my CCMA certification. I haven't been able to work because I don't have childcare for my son, who just turned one on August 8th. Being a mother is new to me, and balancing school, caring for him, and figuring out my next steps has been harder than anything I've faced before.





I know I'm a good worker with a strong work ethic. I wake up every day and show up for my son. What I need right now is help with housing and living expenses so I can finish my certification without the pressure of an impossible deadline. Once I complete my program, I'll be able to work and support us both.





I'm 30, and I'm doing the best I can. Your support would mean everything as I work toward stability for my son and myself.