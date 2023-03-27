Help Me Finish My VW Project Faster

I've got an old Volkswagen that needs a lot of work. It's been sitting for a while, and honestly, it looks worse than it drives (and it doesn't drive at all right now).

I'm doing the restoration myself – welding, engine, interior, the whole thing. I enjoy it and I'm capable of handling it. The only thing holding me back is the cost of parts. I can do the labour, but I can't make new brake discs or suspension arms appear out of thin air.

If I buy everything with my own salary, this project will take forever. I'm not getting any younger, and I really want to take this car out for a spin this year, not in five years.

So I'm putting this out there. Every pound people chip in goes straight into parts – the boring but essential stuff like tyres, bushings, brake lines, and rust repair materials. No fancy extras, just what's needed to make it safe and roadworthy.

I'll share photos and updates as I go, so you can see exactly where the money went and how the car is coming along.

Thanks for reading. Even if you just share this, it helps.