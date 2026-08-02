Help Me Finish My Studies and Support My Family

I'm a final year student in University, and my bursary just recently defunded me. I've been kicked out of student residence and I'm struggling to cover food at school. My mom just lost her job, and I want to help support her at home too.





I need help with immediate expenses, rent, food, a laptop, and books for my studies.





Your support would mean so much as I work to finish my final year and help my mom through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.